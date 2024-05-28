Man Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has announced the repurchase of 120,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing $50 million share buyback program, at prices ranging between 258.8000 and 263.0000, with a weighted average of 261.0280. Following this transaction, the company will hold over 76 million shares in treasury out of nearly 1.2 billion shares in issue. The buyback activity, which aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation and return value to shareholders, has reached an aggregate of nearly 7 million shares bought back since the program began.

For further insights into GB:EMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.