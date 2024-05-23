Man Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has actively executed its share buyback program by purchasing 120,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 250.8000 to 257.0000, and a weighted average of 254.3886. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury-held shares to 75,813,561 and leaving 1,198,135,899 shares in issue. Overall, since the buyback program began, the company has repurchased 6,673,354 shares at an average price of 258.3619 pence each.

For further insights into GB:EMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.