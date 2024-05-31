News & Insights

Stocks

Man Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 31, 2024 — 01:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc continues its share buyback program, announcing the purchase of 120,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the intention to hold these in treasury. This move is part of a US$50 million buyback initiative launched earlier in March 2024. Following the latest transaction, the company’s treasury holds 76,409,726 shares, while the total number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,197,539,734.

For further insights into GB:EMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.