Man Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Man Group plc continues its share buyback program, announcing the purchase of 120,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the intention to hold these in treasury. This move is part of a US$50 million buyback initiative launched earlier in March 2024. Following the latest transaction, the company’s treasury holds 76,409,726 shares, while the total number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) is 1,197,539,734.

