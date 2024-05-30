Man Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has recently executed a purchase of 116,165 of its own shares at prices ranging from 262.4000 to 266.0000, as part of its ongoing US$50 million share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, bringing the total treasury-held shares to 76,289,726. This move is a continuation of the buyback initiative started on March 5, 2024, under which the company has so far repurchased over 7 million shares.

