Man Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

May 24, 2024 — 12:58 pm EDT

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has actively purchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares under its US$50 million share buyback program, aiming to bolster shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury. As of the recent purchase, the company’s treasury holds 75,933,561 shares, with the overall repurchased shares since the program’s start totaling 6,793,354 at an average price. Investors can track the weekly progress of this buyback initiative on Man Group’s website.

