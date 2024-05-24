Man Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has actively purchased 120,000 of its ordinary shares under its US$50 million share buyback program, aiming to bolster shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury. As of the recent purchase, the company’s treasury holds 75,933,561 shares, with the overall repurchased shares since the program’s start totaling 6,793,354 at an average price. Investors can track the weekly progress of this buyback initiative on Man Group’s website.

For further insights into GB:EMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.