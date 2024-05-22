Man Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has executed a purchase of 120,000 of its own shares as part of a previously announced US$50 million share buyback programme. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 254.2000 to 256.6000 per share, with a view to holding these in treasury. To date, the company has repurchased a total of 6,553,354 shares at an average price of 258.4346 pence each.

