Man Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

May 22, 2024 — 01:00 pm EDT

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has executed a purchase of 120,000 of its own shares as part of a previously announced US$50 million share buyback programme. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 254.2000 to 256.6000 per share, with a view to holding these in treasury. To date, the company has repurchased a total of 6,553,354 shares at an average price of 258.4346 pence each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

