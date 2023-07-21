MAN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of ManpowerGroup Inc (Symbol: MAN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.44, changing hands as low as $79.54 per share. ManpowerGroup Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAN's low point in its 52 week range is $64 per share, with $92.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $79.92.

