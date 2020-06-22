World Markets

Man crashes car into gate of Chinese embassy in Argentina

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published

A man drove a car into the front gate of the Chinese Embassy in Buenos Aires on Monday, prompting a major response by police, officials said.

BUENOS AIRES, June 22 (Reuters) - A man drove a car into the front gate of the Chinese Embassy in Buenos Aires on Monday, prompting a major response by police, officials said.

There were no injuries reported, though the crash did severely damage embassy property, according to a statement shared with Reuters by the Chinese Embassy.

Multiple police units responded to the scene, and officers blocked off the street in front of the embassy. The driver of the car is Argentine, though his identity and the reason for the crash is under investigation, the embassy said.

"The Argentine Police quickly went to the diplomatic headquarters and is now investigating the identity and motives of the actor in incident," the embassy's statement said.

Federal and city police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Argentina's Foreign Ministry declined comment.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    Second Virus Lockdown Hinges on Public Health Response: Johns Hopkins

    John Hopkins Vice Dean for Public Health Practice Josh Sharfstein discusses what’s being learned from the resurgence of Covid-19, and the latest developments on antibody treatments. He speaks with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua.

    Jun 15, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular