Man arrested after killing 7 pedestrians with car in Brownsville, Texas

May 7 (Reuters) - At least seven people were killed and several others were injured on Sunday when a car ran into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, and a male suspect was in custody, local television stations reported.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time near Ozanam Center, a shelter for migrants and homeless, said CBS 4 and NBC 23 affiliates, citing Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department.

Some migrants were among the dead, Sandoval said in an on-camera interview with Fox News.

"We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident," said Sandoval, who referred to the Ozanam Center as a homeless shelter.

A number of people were injured in the crash as well but there was no immediate further details.

A video circulating online purporting to show the crash shows a speeding SUV plowing into a row of people sitting on a curb. A second video of the aftermath appears to show victims lying on the ground, some bloodied and writhing, while others lay motionless. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

The city of Brownsville, on the border with Mexico, is one of the places that expects an influx of migrants when COVID-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday.

(Reporting by John Kruzel in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Sandra Maler)

