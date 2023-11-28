News & Insights

Man admits killing three in Nottingham attack - BBC

November 28, 2023 — 07:56 am EST

Written by Kylie MacLellan for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A man has admitted killing three people in a stabbing and van attack in the central English city of Nottingham in June, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

Valdo Calocane, aged 32, also known as Adam Mendes, was charged with killing two 19-year-old university students, Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O'Malley-Kumar, and Ian Robert Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed.

The BBC reported Calocane had denied murder but admitted to three counts of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility. He also admitted the attempted murder of three others, relating to three members of the public struck by a van.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Sarah Young)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.