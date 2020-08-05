Man Accused of Arranging Murder to Avoid Crypto Debt Can’t Escape Jail, Brazilian Court Rules

A Brazilian crypto businessman who allegedly arranged his former lawyerâs murder rather than pay the man a R$2.5 million ($471,965) bitcoin debt remains jailed after Brazilâs Supreme Court rejected his request for freedom.

The First Panel of Brazilâs Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear defendant Danilo Afonso Pechinâs request for Habeas Corpus in connection to the execution-style murder of his lawyer Francisco Assis Henrique Neto Rocha.

Pechin, a partner of the defunct crypto investments manager Valour Invest, which Brazilian media have described as a pyramid scheme, was arrested in August 2019 on suspicion that he paid hitmen R$500,000 to kill Rocha. Gunmen ambushed and murdered Rocha at a SÃ£o Paulo gas station in June 2019.Â Â

In a press statement, the Court said that prosecutors allege Pechin owed Rocha R$2.5 million âdue to the sale of bitcoinsâ at the time of Rochaâs death. They cited that debt as the motive for Rochaâs murder.Â

A lower court had previously rejected Pechinâs request for freedom after finding âstrong evidenceâ that he participated in the Rocha murder. Though initially complicated by a preliminary injunction, that denial of Habeas Corpus now stands.

The investigation into Rochaâs death is ongoing.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.