Cryptocurrencies

Man Accused of Arranging Murder to Avoid Crypto Debt Can’t Escape Jail, Brazilian Court Rules

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Brazil's supreme court (Ricardo/Flickr)

A Brazilian crypto businessman who allegedly arranged his former lawyerâs murder rather than pay the man a R$2.5 million ($471,965) bitcoin debt remains jailed after Brazilâs Supreme Court rejected his request for freedom.

  • The First Panel of Brazilâs Federal Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear defendant Danilo Afonso Pechinâs request for Habeas Corpus in connection to the execution-style murder of his lawyer Francisco Assis Henrique Neto Rocha.
  • Pechin, a partner of the defunct crypto investments manager Valour Invest, which Brazilian media have described as a pyramid scheme, was arrested in August 2019 on suspicion that he paid hitmen R$500,000 to kill Rocha. Gunmen ambushed and murdered Rocha at a SÃ£o Paulo gas station in June 2019.Â Â 
  • In a press statement, the Court said that prosecutors allege Pechin owed Rocha R$2.5 million âdue to the sale of bitcoinsâ at the time of Rochaâs death. They cited that debt as the motive for Rochaâs murder.Â 
  • A lower court had previously rejected Pechinâs request for freedom after finding âstrong evidenceâ that he participated in the Rocha murder. Though initially complicated by a preliminary injunction, that denial of Habeas Corpus now stands.
  • The investigation into Rochaâs death is ongoing.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular