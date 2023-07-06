Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Price Target Increased by 6.98% to 7.04

The average one-year price target for Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been revised to 7.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.98% from the prior estimate of 6.58 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.97 to a high of 7.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.34% from the latest reported closing price of 4.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mammoth Energy Services. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TUSK is 0.27%, a decrease of 36.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 40,362K shares. The put/call ratio of TUSK is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wexford Capital holds 22,475K shares representing 47.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,485K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 50.89% over the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 3,401K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,512K shares, representing a decrease of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 49.12% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,200K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 53.19% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,776K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares, representing an increase of 37.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,290K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,381K shares, representing a decrease of 7.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TUSK by 56.60% over the last quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Background Information

Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy service company serving companies engaged in the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities and co-operative utilities through its energy infrastructure services and the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth's suite of services and products include: infrastructure services, well completion services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services.

