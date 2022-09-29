Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shareholders have endured a 78% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 52% in the last quarter. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 78% in that time. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Given that Mammoth Energy Services didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Mammoth Energy Services saw its revenue shrink by 28% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. So it's not that strange that the share price dropped 12% per year in that period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Ironically, that behavior could create an opportunity for the contrarian investor - but only if there are good reasons to predict a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:TUSK Earnings and Revenue Growth September 29th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Mammoth Energy Services' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mammoth Energy Services shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.4% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mammoth Energy Services you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

