Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$12.62 million

The company's earnings came in at -$12.62 million, or -$0.26 per share. This compares with -$24.04 million, or -$0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 13.2% to $14.80 million from $17.05 million last year.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

