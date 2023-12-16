Mammoth Energy Services (FRA:5M8) Price Target Increased by 15.34% to 5.33

The average one-year price target for Mammoth Energy Services (FRA:5M8) has been revised to 5.33 / share. This is an increase of 15.34% from the prior estimate of 4.62 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.28 to a high of 5.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.03% from the latest reported closing price of 3.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mammoth Energy Services. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 14.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5M8 is 0.22%, a decrease of 7.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 41,764K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wexford Capital holds 22,566K shares representing 47.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,700K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,300K shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5M8 by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Valueworks holds 3,374K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5M8 by 3.93% over the last quarter.

Kanen Wealth Management holds 1,691K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,767K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5M8 by 3.18% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,280K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5M8 by 0.10% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.