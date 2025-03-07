News & Insights

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Earnings Results: $TUSK Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 07, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES ($TUSK) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, missing estimates of -$0.14 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $53,200,000, beating estimates of $40,306,320 by $12,893,680.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TUSK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES insiders have traded $TUSK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TUSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • COREY J. BOOKER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 51,099 shares for an estimated $176,275.
  • ARTHUR H AMRON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,971

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,323,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,412,877
  • VALUEWORKS LLC removed 313,186 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $939,558
  • X-SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC removed 215,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $879,726
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 98,698 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,094
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 98,295 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,885
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 64,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $264,807
  • EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 63,417 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,251

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

