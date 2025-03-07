MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Earnings Results: $TUSK Reports Quarterly Earnings

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES ($TUSK) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.32 per share, missing estimates of -$0.14 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $53,200,000, beating estimates of $40,306,320 by $12,893,680.
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES insiders have traded $TUSK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TUSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- COREY J. BOOKER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 51,099 shares for an estimated $176,275.
- ARTHUR H AMRON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,971
MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,323,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,412,877
- VALUEWORKS LLC removed 313,186 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $939,558
- X-SQUARE CAPITAL, LLC removed 215,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $879,726
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 98,698 shares (+7.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,094
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 98,295 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,885
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 64,745 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $264,807
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 63,417 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $190,251
