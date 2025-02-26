MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Earnings Preview: Recent $TUSK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES ($TUSK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $40,306,320 and earnings of -$0.14 per share.

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Insider Trading Activity

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES insiders have traded $TUSK stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TUSK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

COREY J. BOOKER has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 51,099 shares for an estimated $176,275 .

. ARTHUR H AMRON purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $2,971

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

