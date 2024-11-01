Mammoth Energy Services Anticipates Rebound After Debt Resolution

An update from Mammoth Energy Services ( (TUSK) ) is now available.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. reported significant developments in the third quarter of 2024, including a financial rebound expectation in the fourth quarter after resolving a major debt with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority. Despite a drop in revenue to $40 million and a net loss of $24 million, the company plans strategic investments in infrastructure and well completion services, aiming to leverage future market demand and enhance shareholder value.

