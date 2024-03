(RTTNews) - Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) Friday reported a loss $5.96 million, or $0.12 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with profit of $4.77 million, or $0.10 per share, for the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $52.78 million from $102.91 million last year.

