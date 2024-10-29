News & Insights

Mamba Exploration's Annual Meeting to Shape Future

October 29, 2024

Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.

Mamba Exploration Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key issues including the adoption of the remuneration report, election and re-election of directors, and approval for issuing up to 10% of the company’s equity securities. The meeting will also address the ratification of shares issued for the acquisition of Eastern Athabasca Uranium Pty Ltd and the appointment of a new auditor. These decisions could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

