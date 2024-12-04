Mamba Exploration Initiates Trading Halt for Capital Raising

Mamba Exploration Ltd. (AU:M24) has released an update.
Mamba Exploration Ltd. (ASX: M24) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement related to a capital raising. The halt will persist until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 9, 2024. This move signals potential strategic financial maneuvers by the company that investors should watch closely.
