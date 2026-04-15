Mama's Creations Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Increase Y/Y

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both top and bottom lines increasing year over year. Net sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while earnings met the same.

MAMA’s Quarterly Performance: Key Metrics and Insights

Mama’s Creations posted quarterly earnings of 5 cents per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metric increased 25% from the prior-year period.

Mama's Creations, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mama's Creations, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mama's Creations, Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $54 million fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $55 million. However, the metric rose 61% year over year. This growth was driven by item expansion at existing customers, effective high-ROI promotional activities that boosted sales velocity, initial placements with new customers and the acquisition of Crown 1.



Gross profit increased 53.8% to $14 million from $9.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin decreased 110 basis points (bps) to 25.9% compared with 27% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The margin was impacted by the continued ramp of the Bay Shore facility.



Operating expenses were $10.9 million, up from $7.2 million in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses decreased 120 bps to 20.2% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



Adjusted EBITDA totaled $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. The figure was up 77.4% from $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

MAMA’s Financial Snapshot

Mama’s Creations ended the fiscal 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $20 million and total shareholders’ equity of $52.6 million. As of Jan. 31, 2026, total debt was $5.4 million. In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2026, the net cash flow provided by operations was $11.4 million.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has risen 9.8% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 6.9%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Smithfield Foods, Inc. SFD produces packaged meats and fresh pork in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.1% and 7.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. Smithfield Foods delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 4.4%, from the prior-year reported levels.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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