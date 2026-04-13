Mama's Creations Q4 Earnings on Deck: What Should Investors Expect?

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA is likely to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings on April 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $54.7 million, indicating an increase of 62.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 5 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 25% from the figure recorded in the year-ago quarter. MAMA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.

Mama's Creations, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Mama's Creations, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mama's Creations, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MAMA’s Q4 Results

Mama’s Creations is likely to have benefited from sustained strength in the fresh, prepared foods category in the fourth quarter, as consumers continue to shift toward convenient, deli-based meal solutions offering quality and value. This favorable demand environment, along with retailers’ ongoing focus on expanding grab-and-go offerings, is likely to have provided a supportive backdrop in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s top line is also likely to have been supported by continued distribution gains and deeper penetration within existing accounts. Mama’s Creations has been focused on increasing items per store, expanding across key retail channels and driving velocities through product innovation and line extensions. Its broadening assortment of deli offerings may have aided shelf-space expansion and supported volume growth.



The Crown 1 acquisition is likely to have remained a key tailwind, enhancing production capabilities, expanding customer access and creating cross-selling opportunities. Early integration progress also appears to have supported operational execution.



Earnings growth is likely to have been driven by improving operating efficiencies, better capacity utilization and procurement optimization. Synergy realization, disciplined pricing and supply-chain initiatives may have helped offset cost pressures, supporting margin expansion in the quarter.

Earnings Whispers for MAMA Stock

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mama’s Creations this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Mama’s Creations currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The consensus estimate for Tyson Foods’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $13.8 billion, which suggests 5.6% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 81 cents, which implies a 12% decrease year over year. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of nearly 16.5%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH currently has an Earnings ESP of +13.64% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly revenues is pinned at $748.7 million, which calls for 127.4% growth from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 29 cents, indicating 61.1% year-over-year growth. CELH delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average.



The Hershey Company HSY currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus mark for the upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $3.02 billion, which suggests an increase of 7.6% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Hershey Company’s quarterly EPS of $2.05 implies a decline of 1.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.

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Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.