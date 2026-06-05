Mama's Creations Q1 Earnings Awaited: Key Insights for Investors

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA is likely to witness top-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings on June 8, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $51.8 million, indicating an increase of 46.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 3 cents a share, which is in line with the year-ago period. MAMA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%, on average.

Mama's Creations, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise





Mama's Creations, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mama's Creations, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Influence MAMA’s Upcoming Results

Mama’s Creations is likely to have benefited from continued distribution gains and deeper penetration across key retail accounts in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. The company entered the quarter with recent placement wins at major national retailers, including Walmart, Target and Food Lion, while management remained focused on expanding products carried by existing customers. Growing shelf presence, broader geographic reach and increasing branded placements are expected to have supported sales momentum.



Another key driver is expected to be the ongoing integration of the Crown 1 acquisition. Management has highlighted progress in centralizing procurement and logistics, optimizing production across its manufacturing network and realizing operational synergies. Cross-selling opportunities between MAMA’s legacy customer base and Crown 1’s premium accounts have also started to gain traction, creating additional avenues for growth. These efforts support the company’s strategy of becoming a one-stop-shop provider of fresh prepared foods.



Mama’s Creations is also benefiting from favorable consumer trends, with shoppers increasingly seeking fresh, convenient and protein-focused meal solutions. Product innovation, including new prepared-food offerings and No Antibiotics Ever chicken products, along with expanded marketing and promotional initiatives, is likely to have supported customer acquisition and product velocities.



On the downside, the quarter may have been affected by inflationary pressures in key commodity and freight markets. Although management has implemented pricing actions, commodity contracts and operational initiatives to offset these headwinds, cost inflation and ongoing optimization efforts related to the Crown 1 integration may have created some near-term pressure on profitability.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for MAMA

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Mama's Creations this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Mama's Creations currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Altria Group, Inc. MO currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $5.35 billion, indicating a 1.1% rise from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Altria’s earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, implying 2.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. MO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.9%, on average.



Darling Ingredients DAR currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.16% and a Zacks Rank #3. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.73 billion, which indicates an increase of 17.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Darling Ingredients’ upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.20, calling for a substantial jump from the year-ago period’s figure of 9 cents. DAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.1%, on average.



Albertsons Companies ACI currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.25% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The consensus estimate for the quarterly revenues is pinned at $24.82 billion, which indicates a 0.3% dip from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Albertsons’ upcoming quarter’s EPS is pegged at 55 cents, which is in line with the year-ago period figure. ACI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.9%, on average.

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.