(RTTNews) - Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Monday announced the appointment of Moore Tappan as Chief Operating Officer.

He is a veteran with over three decades of experience in supply chain and operations.

Before joining Mama's Creations, Tappan served as Chief Supply Chain Officer at Gordon Food Service.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.