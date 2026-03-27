Mama's Creations (MAMA) Price Target Increased by 25.96% to 22.27

The average one-year price target for Mama's Creations (NasdaqCM:MAMA) has been revised to $22.27 / share. This is an increase of 25.96% from the prior estimate of $17.68 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.76% from the latest reported closing price of $14.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mama's Creations. This is an decrease of 86 owner(s) or 32.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAMA is 0.20%, an increase of 15.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.09% to 35,043K shares. The put/call ratio of MAMA is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,766K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares , representing a decrease of 14.17%.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 1,691K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 88.93% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,328K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384K shares , representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 14.42% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 1,277K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,338K shares , representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Portolan Capital Management holds 1,246K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,035K shares , representing a decrease of 63.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAMA by 22.20% over the last quarter.

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