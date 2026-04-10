Mama's Creations (MAMA) and FIGS (FIGS) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan usually looks for stocks that have a strong Zacks Style Score for Growth and a weak Zacks Style Score for Value. This week he is a little more defensive than usual. The war in Iran and the fragile ceasefire might have some stocks trading higher, but that doesn’t mean it is time to be super aggressive.

Mama’s Creations MAMA a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and has an A for Growth and an F for Value in the Zacks Style Scores. MAMA is maker of deli prepared foods which serve grocery, mass, club and convenience stores. As far as being defensive, food is about strong as you can get in during this time of volatility Brian believes it is good to have this stock on your radar screen.

FIGS FIGS is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it has an A for Growth and a F for Value. This company is a direct to consumer healthcare and apparel company. Brian mentioned that the company is in the shoe industry, but it is much more than that and worth a deeper look.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.