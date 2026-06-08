Mama's Creations, Inc. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.05 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $1.23 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.7% to $52.76 million from $35.25 million last year.

Mama's Creations, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.05 Mln. vs. $1.23 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $52.76 Mln vs. $35.25 Mln last year.

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