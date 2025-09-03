Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Surges 14.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA shares soared 14.4% in the last trading session to close at $9.13. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 5% loss over the past four weeks.

Mama’s Creations’ shares surged after the company announced the acquisition of Crown I Enterprises for $17.5 million in cash. The deal adds $56 million in annual revenue, expands production capacity, and provides access to premium retail customers.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $33.6 million, up 18.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Mama's Creations, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MAMA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Mama's Creations, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Lamb Weston LW, closed the last trading session 1.7% lower at $56.55. Over the past month, LW has returned 5.3%.

Lamb Weston's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -6.8% over the past month to $0.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -26%. Lamb Weston currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

