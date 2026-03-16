Is Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mama's Creations, Inc. is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mama's Creations, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MAMA has moved about 18.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 6.1%. This means that Mama's Creations, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Philip Morris (PM). The stock has returned 8.9% year-to-date.

For Philip Morris, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mama's Creations, Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #209 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.1% so far this year, so MAMA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Philip Morris belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #209. The industry has moved +9.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Mama's Creations, Inc. and Philip Morris. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.