Is Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mama's Creations, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 178 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mama's Creations, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's full-year earnings has moved 17.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MAMA has returned 28.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 14.7%. This means that Mama's Creations, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Philip Morris (PM) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 18.3%.

The consensus estimate for Philip Morris' current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Mama's Creations, Inc. belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.7% this year, meaning that MAMA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Philip Morris, however, belongs to the Tobacco industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved +17.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may want to keep a close eye on Mama's Creations, Inc. and Philip Morris as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.