Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) Moves 8.3% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA shares rallied 8.3% in the last trading session to close at $17.38. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Mama's Creations has been gaining from its strong positioning in deli-prepared foods. Expanding Tier 1 retail partnerships, rising club penetration and disciplined execution, along with smooth Bay Shore integration, are strengthening confidence in its scalable, margin-accretive growth strategy.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25%. Revenues are expected to be $54.7 million, up 62.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Mama's Creations, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MAMA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Mama's Creations, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc. AMNF, finished the last trading session 0.8% lower at $11.3. AMNF has returned -4% over the past month.

For Armanino Foods of Distinction, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.13. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Armanino Foods of Distinction currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

