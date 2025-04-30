Mama’s Creations, Inc. to Highlight Growth and Strategic Initiatives at 2025 Investment Conferences

Mama's Creations, Inc. to present at four investor conferences, highlighting strong performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Mama's Creations, Inc. announced its participation in four major investment conferences in Spring 2025, where management will discuss the company's recent achievements, including record revenue and margin growth, efficient scaling strategies, and operational enhancements. CEO Adam L. Michaels will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, TD Cowen Future of the Consumer Conference, and Oppenheimer Consumer Growth Conference. Michaels emphasized the company's commitment to sustainable growth, highlighting the securing of over half of its protein needs through fixed-price contracts and advancements in automation and procurement. The company, a national player in fresh deli prepared foods, aims to become a comprehensive solutions provider in the prepared foods market. Interested parties can register for the conferences through the provided contact information.

Potential Positives

Management has been invited to participate in four prominent investor conferences, highlighting the company's visibility and credibility in the investment community.

Adam L. Michaels, CEO, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, offering a direct channel for communication and relationship building.

The company reported record fourth quarter revenue and margin expansion, indicating strong financial performance.

Strategic initiatives such as securing over half of projected protein needs through fixed-price contracts align with the company's goal of sustainable growth and operational resilience.

Potential Negatives

While the press release emphasizes record revenue and operational strength, it does not disclose specific financial figures, leaving investors with a lack of clear metrics to assess the company's true performance.

The mention of "risks and uncertainties" associated with forward-looking statements may raise concerns among investors regarding the reliability of the company's projections and strategic plans.

There is no indication of addressing potential challenges in supply chain management, especially in a "volatile commodity market," which could impact future performance.

FAQ

What are the upcoming investor conferences for Mama's Creations?

Mama's Creations will participate in four investor conferences: BMO Global Farm to Market, Craig-Hallum, TD Cowen, and Oppenheimer.

Who is hosting the meetings during the investor conferences?

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO, will host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the events.

When is the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference?

The BMO Global Farm to Market Conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025, in New York, NY.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Mama's Creations management?

Investors can schedule a meeting by contacting MZ Group at MAMA@mzgroup.us.

What are the key achievements highlighted by Adam L. Michaels?

Adam L. Michaels highlighted record revenue, margin expansion, and strategic investments as key achievements of Mama's Creations.

$MAMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $MAMA stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Mama’s Creations, Inc.



(NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that management was invited to participate in four prominent investor conferences in Spring 2025: the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference, the Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference, the TD Cowen 9th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference, and the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth Conference.





Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the duration of each event, as follows:







BMO Global Farm to Market Conference







Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025





Location: New York, NY





Format: 1x1s Meetings Only







Craig-Hallum 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference







Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025





Location: Minneapolis, MN





Format: 1x1s Meetings Only







TD Cowen 9







th







Annual Future of the Consumer Conference







Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025





Location: New York, NY





Format: 1x1s Meetings Only







Oppenheimer 25th Annual Consumer Growth







Date: June 9-10, 2025





Location: Virtual





Format: 1x1s Meetings Only





Adam L. Michaels commented: “As we head into the spring investor conference circuit, I’m excited to showcase the tremendous progress we’ve made — from record fourth quarter revenue and margin expansion to the successful execution of key CapEx and leadership investments. These milestones have strengthened our ability to scale efficiently in a volatile commodity market, while positioning us for the next phase of sustainable growth. With over half of our projected protein needs now secured through fixed-price contracts, successful pricing negotiations and with our operational enhancements firmly in place — including automation, procurement savings, and in-house trimming — we’ve built a highly resilient and responsive platform. This foundation supports our Catapult strategy, driving incremental item wins, velocity accelerations and new doors.





“I look forward to connecting with both new and existing investors to share how this momentum translates into long-term value creation across our portfolio and how we believe the Mama’s Creations platform is increasingly well-positioned as a consolidator in the prepared foods space.”





Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact MZ Group at



MAMA@mzgroup.us



.







About Mama’s Creations, Inc.







Mama’s Creations, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 10,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit



https://mamascreations.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expect,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Investor Relations Contact:







Lucas A. Zimmerman





Managing Director





MZ Group - MZ North America





(949) 259-4987







MAMA@mzgroup.us









www.mzgroup.us





