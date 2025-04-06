MAMA`S CREATIONS Earnings Preview: Recent $MAMA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAMA`S CREATIONS ($MAMA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $31,639,380 and earnings of $0.03 per share.
MAMA`S CREATIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of MAMA`S CREATIONS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,412,884 shares (+4483.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,246,556
- ANNEX ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 507,065 shares (+71.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,036,237
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 476,562 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,793,433
- GRANDEUR PEAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC added 470,838 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,747,870
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 236,154 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,879,785
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 210,045 shares (+22.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,671,958
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 180,000 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,432,800
