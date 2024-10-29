Mama’s Creations appoints Chris Darling as Chief Commercial Officer

Mama’s Creations (MAMA) announced the appointment of senior CPG sales and retail executive Chris Darling to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to joining Mama’s Creations, he served on the Boar’s Head executive leadership team leading national sales.

