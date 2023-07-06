MamaMancini`s Holdings (MMMB) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 4.21

The average one-year price target for MamaMancini`s Holdings (NASDAQ:MMMB) has been revised to 4.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of 3.82 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.48% from the latest reported closing price of 3.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in MamaMancini`s Holdings. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 27.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMMB is 0.08%, an increase of 8.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.65% to 4,411K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 1,333K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMMB by 1.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 560K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 332K shares, representing an increase of 40.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMMB by 64.50% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 514K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing a decrease of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMB by 5.05% over the last quarter.

PRCGX - Perritt MicroCap Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 350K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 225K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing a decrease of 110.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMB by 50.99% over the last quarter.

MamaMancini`s Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta bowl kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Sam’s Club, Whole Foods, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company also regularly maintains a direct-to-consumer presence through presentations on QVC.

