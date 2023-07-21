Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) closed at $3.71, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.3 million, up 1.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $101.02 million. These totals would mark changes of +183.33% and +8.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.