Is MAMA Stock Worth Buying at a Premium After Its Big Run

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA gives investors a lot to like: rapid sales growth, wider retail reach and improving adjusted EBITDA. The company is scaling from a legacy Italian-food brand into a broader deli-prepared foods platform.

The tougher question is valuation. After a sharp stock move, investors need to weigh improving execution against margin pressure and a premium multiple.

Mama's Creations, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mama's Creations, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mama's Creations, Inc. Quote

MAMA Sales Growth Looks Impressive

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock reported fiscal 2026 net sales of $171.7 million, up 39.2% from $123.3 million in fiscal 2025. That gain reflected volume growth, expanded distribution, new product placements, pricing actions and the Crown 1 acquisition. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The momentum continued into the first quarter of fiscal 2027. Revenues increased 49.7% year over year to $52.8 million, driven by item expansion at existing customers, new branded launches, the Bay Shore contribution and continued strength at Costco.

Mama’s Creations Shows Profit Leverage

The profit story also improved. Adjusted EBITDA rose 71.2% year over year to $4.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, outpacing revenue growth and signaling better operating leverage as the platform scales.

Operating expenses were 18.5% of revenues, down from 21.6% in the prior-year quarter. That improvement suggests earlier investments in manufacturing capacity, systems, technology infrastructure and retail expansion are beginning to spread across a larger sales base.

MAMA Faces Margin and Demand Risks

The bullish case is not risk-free. Gross margin fell to 23.6% in the latest quarter from 26.1% a year earlier, even as gross profit increased. The decline reflected labor and raw material inefficiencies, start-up costs tied to new packaging technologies and protein formats, and ongoing integration work at the Bay Shore facility.

Input costs remain another concern. MAMA is exposed to commodity, packaging, freight and labor volatility, including costs tied to chicken, beef, spices and transportation. These pressures can make earnings uneven, especially when pricing recovery takes time in competitive grocery channels.

Mama’s Creations May Be Priced for Progress

Valuation is the central issue after the stock’s big run. MAMA trades at 3.37 times forward 12-month sales, above its five-year median of 1.6 and close to its five-year high of 3.68.



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That premium follows a 42.6% year-to-date gain and a 138.7% rise over the past year. Investors are no longer paying for an undiscovered story. They are paying for continued execution, more retail wins and improving profitability.

This makes comparison with larger food names useful. Conagra Brands CAG and Hormel Foods HRL give investors established packaged-food benchmarks, while MAMA offers a faster-growing but more narrowly focused refrigerated deli-prepared foods story.

MAMA’s Ratings Context Stays Balanced

The bottom line is that MAMA’s operating story has strengthened, but the stock already reflects a meaningful amount of that progress. Sales growth, retail expansion and adjusted EBITDA gains support the bullish argument. Margin pressure, club-channel volatility and a premium sales multiple keep the risk-reward more balanced.

The available Zacks context points to in-line performance expectations rather than a decisive bullish call. An explicit Zacks Rank and Style Scores are not provided, so investors do not have a clear earnings-estimate revision signal or a Zacks-based read on value, growth, momentum and VGM characteristics.

That matters because the Zacks Rank is designed to frame near-term earnings estimate momentum, while Style Scores help investors evaluate stocks through value, growth and momentum lenses. Without stronger rating support, MAMA’s premium valuation needs to be justified by continued execution rather than enthusiasm alone.

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Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.