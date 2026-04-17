MAMA Says a Fresh High Could Come Before Mid-Year

Mama’s Creations' (NASDAQ: MAMA) stock is in a strong rally and on track to hit fresh highs before mid-year. The rally is driven by its high-quality operations, which are expected to continue in the 2027 fiscal year, thereby improving profitability, driving profitable growth, and delivering outperformance.

A fresh high would signal continuation of the price trend and bring robust targets into play. In this scenario, the stock price could advance by approximately $3.75 at the low end, to as much as 25% at the high end, within only a quarter or two, and that is the near-term forecast.

The long-term forecast is far more robust. This consumer staple is growing at a hyper pace, widening margins through operational efficiency, optimization, and leverage, on track to double in size over the next three to five years, and doing so with relatively little debt.

It isn’t paying dividends now, choosing instead to invest in growth, but capital return and the market support it will bring are in this company’s future.

Institutions and Analysts Affirm Mama’s Creations’ Strategy

Among the highlights are the company’s fortress balance sheet. The debt level increased over the past year to fund the acquisition of Crown I Enterprises, a former subsidiary of Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), but no red flags were raised. The year-end numbers are good, with cash up, assets up and offsetting increases in liabilities; equity is up, and the company is net cash relative to its debt. Looking ahead, the strong cash-generating ability promises to whittle down the existing debt, leaving the company in a position to continue executing its strategy.

Analysts and institutional data reveal these groups accumulating the stock, affirming its growth trajectory. The six analysts MarketBeat tracks rate the stock unanimously as a Buy and see it advancing to the $20 level at the high end of their range. The critical details are that coverage is increasing, the price target revision trend is bullish, and the fiscal Q4 results and guidance update will likely catalyze a continuation of these trends. The opportunity now is for increasing coverage, and the influx of investor capital it can trigger will add momentum to the rally.

Institutions, to which the analysts cater, own about 45% of the stock and have been ramping their activity in recent quarters. The balance in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026 is just over $2 bought for each $1 sold, a solid tailwind unlikely to abate in Q2. The more likely outcome is that institutions continue to accumulate this stock, as it is fast-becoming a takeover target.

Mama’s Creations is a national food manufacturer with a core business focused on “grandma quality” prepared Italian-style foods and deli items. The growth strategy involves broadening the portfolio to include a wider range of deli and quick-serve products, establishing itself as a fresh-prepared food purveyor to grocery retailers. Its products are in more than 12,000 stores nationwide, and the company plans to expand its SKUs in critical growth segments.

Mama’s Creations Is Highly Valued and Worth Every Penny

Valuation is a risk for MAMA’s stock, trading near 57X the current-year forecast , which already prices in a robust growth trajectory. However, fiscal Q4 revenue grew by more than 60%, underpinned by acquisitions and expanding business, outpacing the consensus by hundreds of basis points, a trend likely to continue in the 2026 fiscal year.

Not only is the company expanding its presence at retailers, including Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) , but wins with names like Target (NYSE: TGT) , and growth at retailers such as Kroger (NYSE: KR) , BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) .

More importantly, the company is expanding and growing profitably. Adjusted EBITDA, the measure of core profitability, grew by 77.4% in Q4, driving significant strength in earnings. The 5 cents in GAAP earnings grew by 25% year-over-year, including the impacts of acquisitions and investments, and outpaced consensus by 2000 basis points. The likely outcome for fiscal 2027 is that margins continue to expand.

The chart price action is mixed. The stock price advanced more than 5% in after-hours trading following the release; however, it drifted lower in the days following. The critical resistance point is the existing high, near $17.85, but it may not hinder price action, given the results and sell-side interest.

The biggest risks are integration and commodity pricing, but the company appears to be navigating the situation well. In the words of CEO Adam L. Micheals, the Bayshore integration was a resounding success, with procurement now centralized and production capacity optimized. Catalysts for the stock price will include upcoming results, outperformance, and new acquisitions.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.