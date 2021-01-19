US Markets
Malwarebytes says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

Contributor
Raphael Satter Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Cybersecurity company Malwarebytes said Tuesday that its emails were breached by the same set of advanced hackers who used the software company SolarWinds to hack into a series of U.S. government agencies.

