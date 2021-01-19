Malwarebytes says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cybersecurity company Malwarebytes said Tuesday that its emails were breached by the same set of advanced hackers who used the software company SolarWinds to hack into a series of U.S. government agencies.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter)

((Raphael.Satter@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.