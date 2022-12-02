Markets
MLVF

Malvern Bancorp Swings To Profit In Q4

December 02, 2022 — 07:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (MLVF) reported Friday fourth-quarter net income of $2.58 million or $0.34 per share, compared to a net loss of $6.19 million or $0.82 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income for the quarter grew to $7.91 million from $6.83 million in the same quarter last year.

