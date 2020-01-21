US Markets

Maltreated tigers and lions, rescued from Guatemala circuses, arrive in South Africa

Twenty-one lions and tigers rescued from Guatemala arrived at a wildlife sanctuary in South Africa on Tuesday after an animal conservation and protection group said they endured years of severe confinement and maltreatment.

