Malteries Franco-Belges Announces General Meeting Details

Malteries Franco-Belges (FR:MALT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Malteries Franco-Belges, a leading malt producer and subsidiary of Soufflet Malt, will hold a Mixed General Meeting on December 20, 2024, in Paris. Shareholders are invited to review preparatory documents available on the company’s website for details on voting and agenda items. Soufflet Malt, known for its sustainable malt production, operates 41 malt houses globally with a production capacity of 3.7 million tons annually.

For further insights into FR:MALT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.