News & Insights

Stocks

Malteries Franco-Belges Announces General Meeting Details

November 29, 2024 — 11:04 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Malteries Franco-Belges (FR:MALT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Malteries Franco-Belges, a leading malt producer and subsidiary of Soufflet Malt, will hold a Mixed General Meeting on December 20, 2024, in Paris. Shareholders are invited to review preparatory documents available on the company’s website for details on voting and agenda items. Soufflet Malt, known for its sustainable malt production, operates 41 malt houses globally with a production capacity of 3.7 million tons annually.

For further insights into FR:MALT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.