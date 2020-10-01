Malta Disputes Crypto Arbitrage Hub Arbitly’s Registry Claims
MaltaÃ¢ÂÂs Financial Services Authority (MFSA) is calling out Arb Signals LTD, which describes itself as a cryptocurrency arbitrage trading platform, for claiming to be registered in Malta.
- Arb Signals, otherwise known as Arbitly, Ã¢ÂÂis NOT a Maltese registered Company NOR licensedÃ¢ÂÂ to handle crypto in Malta, MFSA said Thursday.
- ArbitlyÃ¢ÂÂs website describes a platform that does away with other crypto exchangeÃ¢ÂÂs Ã¢ÂÂremarkable market problems.Ã¢ÂÂ
- It also claims the business is registered at a Ã¢ÂÂbeautiful office in central Malta.Ã¢ÂÂ Maltese authorities say otherwise.
- Arbitly did not immediately respond to CoinDesk requests for comment.
- MFSA routinely flags bogus claims by crypto brokers.
