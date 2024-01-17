Malpractice plaintiffs seek to end prison health co. bankruptcy

By Dietrich Knauth

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Lawyers for prisoners suing Corizon Health over allegedly substandard medical care in U.S. prisons have asked a bankruptcy judge to toss the Chapter 11 case of a Corizon subsidiary, saying the prison healthcare provider's bankruptcy was a fraud from the start.

The Corizon subsidiary, Tehum Care, was created solely to get rid of medical malpractice and wrongful death lawsuits for "pennies on the dollar" through the Chapter 11 process, while allowing Corizon to rebrand itself as YesCare, according to a Tuesday filing in Houston bankruptcy court by the official tort committee that represents about 200 prisoners, former prisoners, and family members suing Corizon.

Tehum does not intend to reorganize its business, and is instead using its bankruptcy to stop lawsuits against Corizon, its owners and key employees, according to the committee.

"There is no possible rehabilitation here," the committee said in the filing. "This case was a fraud from its inception."

Tehum Care, which filed for bankruptcy in February, has been pursuing a mediated bankruptcy settlement which would allocate roughly $8.5 million to settle prisoners' and former prisoners' claims.

That number is far too "cheap" to settle the roughly 200 lawsuits that collectively seek $775 million for substandard medical care, according to the committee.

The committee said Tehum's bankruptcy should be dismissed, like other so-called "Texas Two-step" cases that place a disposable shell company into bankruptcy in an effort to stop lawsuits against a wealthy corporate owner.

The controversial legal maneuver suffered high-profile setbacks in 2023 cases involving Johnson & Johnson and 3M.

Corizon and Tehum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tehum said in a separate court filing on Tuesday that its proposed bankruptcy settlement had maximized the amount that could be collected from the company owners and insiders, who are providing $54 million in value, which will be used to pay the company's other creditors in addition to the prisoner healthcare plaintiffs, according to Tehum.

Tehum was forced to replace its mediator in November after the sudden resignation of former U.S. bankruptcy judge David Jones, who resigned from the bench over his previously undisclosed romantic relationship with an attorney representing YesCare.

The case is In re: Tehum Care Services, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, No. 23-90086

For the tort claimants committee: Eric Goodman, David Molton, Gerard Cicero, and Susan Sieger-Grimm of Brown Rudnick

For Tehum: Jason Brookner of Gray Reed & McGraw

For the U.S. Trustee: Ha Nguyen of the DOJ's Office of the U.S. Trustee

For the creditors' committee: Nicholas Zluticky of Stinson

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York)

