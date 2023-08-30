Mallinckrodt's opioid creditors support fast-track second bankruptcy

By Dietrich Knauth

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt's opioid creditors will support an expedited second bankruptcy, despite a "gruesome" $1 billion reduction in settlement money for victims of the U.S. opioid crisis, attorneys said Wednesday.

Mallinckrodt, which makes both branded and generic drugs, filed for its second bankruptcy on Monday after previously emerging from Chapter 11 in June 2022. The company blamed higher interest rates on its debt, upcoming opioid settlement payments, and reduced sales for blockbuster drugs like its Acthar gel treatment for multiple sclerosis and infantile spasms.

Mallinckrodt's second restructuring, which would wipe out existing equity shares, will reduce the company's debt by $1.9 billion. It will also trim $1 billion from its previously agreed opioid settlement, which resolved about 3,000 lawsuits alleging that the company used deceptive marketing tactics to boost generic opioid sales.

The restructuring agreement has the support of over 90% of its lenders and the trustees in charge of the opioid settlement funds, attorneys said at a Wednesday court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware, bankruptcy court.

David Molton, an attorney for the opioid trust, said that losing $1 billion in settlement money was a "particularly gruesome" result for states, local governments, individual victims and others who would have benefited from the settlement money.

Those creditors will receive just $700 million after Mallinckrodt agreed to an up-front of $250 million payment just before its second bankruptcy.

Molton told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey that none of the opioid victims were happy with the deal.

Still, the opioid settlement trustees support Mallinckrodt's second bankruptcy, and its expedited timeline, as the best deal they could get given the company's financial woes, Molton said.

Mallinckrodt has already begun soliciting creditor votes on a "prepackaged" Chapter 11 case, and it plans to seek final approval of the restructuring in early October so that it can emerge from bankruptcy by mid-November.

Mallinckrodt attorney Anupama Yerramalli told Dorsey that "unexpected setbacks" in its pharmaceutical sales required the company to lower its 2022 to 2025 income projections by $1 billion, compared to what the company expected when it last emerged from bankruptcy.

Getting a deal done quickly would allow the company to reduce its annual interest payments by $125 million, freeing up more cash to reinvest in the business, Yerramalli said.

Dorsey approved several of Mallinckrodt's initial requests for its second bankruptcy on Wednesday, allowing the company to borrow $150 million from its current group of lenders, who are owed $3.6 billion.

Drug manufacturers, drug distributors and pharmacy chains have agreed to pay more than $50 billion in settlements to resolve lawsuits related to the U.S. opioid crisis. Some of those funds are at risk of reduction in bankruptcy, including $6 billion in a Purdue Pharma settlement that is under review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The case is In re: Mallinckrodt plc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, No. 23-11258.

For Mallinckrodt: George Davis, Anupama Yerramalli, and Jason Gott of Latham & Watkins; Michael Merchant of Richards, Layton & Finger; and others.

For the opioid disbursement trust: David Molton of Brown Rudnick

For ad hoc first lien lenders group: Joe Zujkowski of Gibson Dunn

For ad hoc crossover group of noteholders: Alice Eaton of Paul Weiss

For Deerfield, a member of the ad hoc crossover group: Benjamin Beller of Sullivan Cromwell

Read more:

Mallinckrodt second bankruptcy would cut $1 billion from opioid settlement

Drugmaker Mallinckrodt files for second bankruptcy in US

Factbox: Pharmacies, drug companies in litigation over role in U.S. opioid crisis

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York; editing by Tom Hals)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.