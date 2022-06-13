Markets
MNKKQ

Mallinckrodt To Emerge From Chapter 11 In Coming Days

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNKKQ) announced Monday that it expects to complete its reorganization process, emerge from Chapter 11 and complete the Irish Examinership proceedings in the coming days.

On the effective date of emergence, all of Mallinckrodt's existing ordinary shares will be cancelled pursuant to the Company's Plan of Reorganization and the Irish Scheme of Arrangement.

Mallinckrodt expects to issue at emergence 13.17 million new ordinary shares to its guaranteed unsecured noteholders in accordance with the provisions of the Plan and the Scheme.

In accordance with the Plan, Mallinckrodt also expects to issue at emergence to the opioid claimants 3.29 million warrants, with a strike price of $103.40, and to adopt at emergence a management incentive plan providing for the issuance to management, key employees and directors of the Company of equity awards with respect to up to an aggregate of 1.83 million shares.

Mallinckrodt's new shares are anticipated to trade over-the-counter until such time as the Company relists on a national securities exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MNKKQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular