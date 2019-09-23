Mallinckrodt Stock Is Taking Off Because the News Is Good, for Once

The company announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of StrataGraft, a synthetic human tissue used to treat burns.

It’s a rare good-news day for Mallinckrodt, the battered drugmaker. The company has seen its share price fall more than 90% over the past year, largely over litigation around the opioid crisis and its Acthar gel product.

But on Monday, the company announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of StrataGraft, a synthetic human tissue used to treat burns. It said it planned to submit the treatment for approval by the Food and Drug Administration next year.

“Achieving the co-primary endpoints in our pivotal Phase 3 trial and exceeding statistical thresholds for both endpoints represents an important development milestone for StrataGraft tissue,” said Steven Romano, Mallinckrodt’s executive vice president and chief scientific officer. “We are committed to providing StrataGraft to patients in need as a potential paradigm changing treatment and alternative to autograft, if approved.”

The back story. Mallinckrodt shares have had a tough year, amid a drumbeat of negative news around the company’s legal liabilities. The stock fell on fear that the company could seek bankruptcy protection in early September, then soared days later after Mallinckrodt sold a subsidiary.

In addition to the lawsuits the company faces for its alleged role in the opioid crisis, it is involved in various legal battles over Acthar gel, which treats a rare childhood illness.

Shares of the company are down 84.6% this year, and 91.7% over the past 12 months. The stock closed at $2.44 on Friday, near the bottom of its 52-week range.

What’s new. Monday morning, Mallinckrodt announced data on its Phase 3 study of its experimental burn treatment, StrataGraft. The study compared StrataGraft treatment to autografting, in which a burn victim’s own skin is taken from elsewhere on their body and used to heal the burned area.

StrataGraft is meant to provide an alternative to autografting, which requires surgery to harvest the skin from the donor site. The Phase 3 study found that just 4% of the area of the StrataGraft-treated burns needed autografting after three months, and 83% of wounds treated only with StrataGraft “achieved durable wound closure” after three months.

The study evaluated the use of the treatment in deep partial-thickness thermal burns. The company said that, on the basis of the trial results, Mallinckrodt would submit a biologics license application for StrataGraft next year.

“The positive top-line results of the Phase 3 trial suggest that this investigational regenerative tissue, if approved, could provide burn surgeons with an alternative treatment option for deep partial thickness burns,” said James H. Holmes IV, the co-lead investigator of the study and the director of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Burn Center, in a statement provided by Mallinckrodt.

Looking ahead. Mallinckrodt is currently testing StrataGraft in third-degree burns in a Phase 2 trial. It said it would also test the treatment in children.

Shares of Mallinckrodt were up 15.6% in premarket trading on Monday.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

