Mallinckrodt starts examinership process in Ireland after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt MCD0.F said on Thursday it had initiated examinership proceedings in the High Court of Ireland, as it seeks protection from actions taken by creditors during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The Ireland-based company filed for its second bankruptcy in the United States last month, with a restructuring plan that would cut $1 billion from what it owes to victims of the U.S. opioid crisis.

