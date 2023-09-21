News & Insights

Mallinckrodt starts examinership process in Ireland after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

September 21, 2023 — 11:07 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt MCD0.F said on Thursday it had initiated examinership proceedings in the High Court of Ireland, as it seeks protection from actions taken by creditors during the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

The Ireland-based company filed for its second bankruptcy in the United States last month, with a restructuring plan that would cut $1 billion from what it owes to victims of the U.S. opioid crisis.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.