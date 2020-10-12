Mallinckrodt Starts Chapter 11 Proceedings In U.S. To Cut Debt, To Resolve Opioid-related Claims

(RTTNews) - Mallinckrodt plc (MNK), a developer of specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies, announced Monday that it has initiated Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. to modify its capital structure.

The process reduce the company's total debt by approximately $1.3 billion, and will resolve opioid-related claims against the company, its subsidiaries and related entities.

The company has filed Chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The company said it intends to use the Chapter 11 process to provide a fair, orderly, efficient and legally binding mechanism to implement a restructuring support agreement or RSA. Among other things, the RSA would provide for an amended proposed opioid claims settlement and a financial restructuring.

The amended proposed settlement would become effective upon Mallinckrodt's emergence from the Chapter 11 process, subject to court approval and other conditions.

Under the terms of the amended proposed settlement, Opioid claims would be channeled to one or more trusts, which would receive $1.6 billion in structured payments.

The company noted that $450 million would be received upon its emergence from Chapter 11; $200 million on each of the first and second anniversaries of emergence; and $150 million on each of the third through seventh anniversaries of emergence with a one-year prepayment option at a discount for all but the first payment.

Opioid claimants would also receive warrants for approximately 19.99% of the Company's fully diluted outstanding shares, including after giving effect to the exercise of the warrants, exercisable at a strike price reflecting an aggregate equity value of $1.551 billion.

The parties to the RSA include holders of approximately 84% of the company's guaranteed unsecured notes; 50 states and territories; and the court-appointed plaintiffs' executive committee.

Mallinckrodt expects to complete the settlement over the next several months, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval.

During the process, Mallinckrodt and all its units are continuing to operate and supply products as normal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.